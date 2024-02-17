Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.