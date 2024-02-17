Aviva PLC Has $18.41 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.91 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

