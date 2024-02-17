Aviva PLC Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after acquiring an additional 161,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,145 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBAC stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $236.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $283.21. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

