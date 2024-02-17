Aviva PLC Has $23.64 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 327.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

