Aviva PLC Has $24.28 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,409 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

