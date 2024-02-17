Aviva PLC Purchases 29,451 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

STX stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

