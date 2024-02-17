Aviva PLC Purchases 88,924 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Aviva PLC raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,924 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.19% of APA worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in APA by 43.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 13.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in APA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 615,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in APA by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 64,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

