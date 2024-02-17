Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.26% of Etsy worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $133.49.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

