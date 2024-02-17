Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $161.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.05. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

