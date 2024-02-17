Aviva PLC Sells 268,072 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,072 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

