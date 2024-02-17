Aviva PLC Sells 4,121 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.23% of Hasbro worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $3,254,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hasbro by 39.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 356,718 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Hasbro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Hasbro by 50.3% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 286,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.