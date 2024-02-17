Aviva PLC Sells 514,508 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514,508 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in PG&E by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 729,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,817,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 448,375 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

