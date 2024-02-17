Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 702,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.78. 613,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,382. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $437,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after buying an additional 66,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

