Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 9,875 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $192.68 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.