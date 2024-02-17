Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.56% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Shares of CRSP opened at $82.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

