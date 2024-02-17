Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.06% of Teladoc Health worth $32,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TDOC stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,006 shares of company stock worth $1,162,672 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

