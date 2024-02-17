Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,137,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Burford Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 36.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,890,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $1,831,748,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BUR opened at $15.31 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

