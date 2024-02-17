Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,014 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Beam Therapeutics worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

