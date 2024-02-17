Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,103,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,382.54 and a 52-week high of $3,844.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,546.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,228.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

