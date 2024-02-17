Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,486 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.64% of Veeco Instruments worth $25,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

