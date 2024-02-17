Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 17,092 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.44% of Alector worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Alector by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.37 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

