Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 23,639 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

