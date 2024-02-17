Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 49,770 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,770 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 475.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

LendingTree Stock Down 1.2 %

TREE stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

