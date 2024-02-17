Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 603 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,727.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,671.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,594.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,855.21.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

