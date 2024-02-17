Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $218.35 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $218.35 million and $7.29 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00007779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 61,761,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,069,517 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

