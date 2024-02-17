Balentine LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,556. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

