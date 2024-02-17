Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

