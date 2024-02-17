Balentine LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $269.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.