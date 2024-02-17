Balentine LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $188.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

