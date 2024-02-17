Balentine LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $794.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $792.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

