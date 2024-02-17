Balentine LLC Sells 57 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. 2,113,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

