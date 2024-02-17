Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 114 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.