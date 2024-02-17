Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 98 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $370.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.37. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

