Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $520.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $527.43.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.