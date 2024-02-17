Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,595 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,429,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $167,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,181,878 shares of company stock worth $27,988,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

