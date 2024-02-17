Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 8,273 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP opened at $23.66 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.30.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,563,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,034 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,806 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.