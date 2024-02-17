Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 19,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.93. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

