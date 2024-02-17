Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $878,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $358.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.05. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $364.76.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

