Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,185 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,809. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

