Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,362 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Tower were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $187.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

