Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,086 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after buying an additional 768,965 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.01, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

