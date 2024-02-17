Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 619 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Paychex were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

