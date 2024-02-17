Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,543 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,290,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,029,208. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

