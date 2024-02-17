Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$63.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$73.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.81.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5758836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

