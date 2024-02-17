Barclays Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $239.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $234.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 1,218.93% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

