Barclays Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $70.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

