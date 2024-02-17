Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,775 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 247,190 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after buying an additional 367,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.