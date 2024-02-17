Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 300.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

