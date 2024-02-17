Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $92.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

