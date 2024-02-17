Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. 612,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

