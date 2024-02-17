Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
BECN stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. 612,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beacon Roofing Supply
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.